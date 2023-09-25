trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666882
Big revelation on Khalistani-ISI nexus! Khalistani activity intensifies in Canada-Punjab

Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
India Canada News: A big revelation has been made on Khalistani-ISI nexus. Khalistani activity has intensified in Canada-Punjab. Meanwhile, pro-Khalistan fundamentalist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead by two unknown assailants in the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara complex in the Punjabi-dominated city of Surrey, Canada. The Government of India had declared him a 'wanted terrorist'. He was one of the many Khalistani terrorists present outside India.
