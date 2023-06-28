NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big success for BSF in Punjab, 'Pakistani' drone shot down

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
BSF has got great success in Punjab. Pakistan had sent a drone to the Indian border. Which has been killed by the Border Security Force. After this whole incident, the search operation of the security forces has also started in the area.

All Videos

Central Government's big gift to 5 crore farmers, increase in the price of sugarcane
play icon1:44
Central Government's big gift to 5 crore farmers, increase in the price of sugarcane
PM Modi shares special moments with kids onboard Vande Bharat Express in Bhopal
play icon3:36
PM Modi shares special moments with kids onboard Vande Bharat Express in Bhopal
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold meeting with Chhattisgarh Congress leaders at AICC office
play icon0:57
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold meeting with Chhattisgarh Congress leaders at AICC office
Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Make Their First Public Appearance Together
play icon1:15
Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Make Their First Public Appearance Together
Uttarakhand government prepared draft on UCC
play icon3:24
Uttarakhand government prepared draft on UCC

Trending Videos

Central Government's big gift to 5 crore farmers, increase in the price of sugarcane
play icon1:44
Central Government's big gift to 5 crore farmers, increase in the price of sugarcane
PM Modi shares special moments with kids onboard Vande Bharat Express in Bhopal
play icon3:36
PM Modi shares special moments with kids onboard Vande Bharat Express in Bhopal
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold meeting with Chhattisgarh Congress leaders at AICC office
play icon0:57
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold meeting with Chhattisgarh Congress leaders at AICC office
Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Make Their First Public Appearance Together
play icon1:15
Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Make Their First Public Appearance Together
Uttarakhand government prepared draft on UCC
play icon3:24
Uttarakhand government prepared draft on UCC
Breaking News,Pakistan,Pakistan terror attack,Pakistan news,terrorism in Pakistan,Pakistan terror,pakistan on terror,pakistan terror news,pakistan terror proof,Pakistan terrorism,pakistan terror connection,terror camps in pakistan,terror groups in pakistan,#terrorism in pakistan,Pakistani terrorist,pakistan & terror addiction,Pak terror,terrorism in pakistan 2023,pakistan terror attack on gas plant,terrorism in pakistan again,War on terror,