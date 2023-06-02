NewsVideos
Big train accident in Balasore, Odisha, painful pictures surfaced

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Very sad news is coming out from Balasore in Odisha. The Coromandel Express has become a victim of the accident. According to sources, many people have been injured in this accident. Photos of the accident have also come to the fore.

