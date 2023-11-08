trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685925
Big update on Indian Qatar death penalty

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
According to sources, an appeal has been filed against the death sentence given to 8 Indians in Qatar. A petition has been filed against the decision in the Court of Appeal of Qatar.
