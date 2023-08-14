trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649144
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Who Will Win Bigg Boss OTT 2? Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan Fan Favourite

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Salman Khan is all set to conclude Bigg Boss OTT 2 with the grand finale episode. Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are the biggest contenders for the trophy this year.

