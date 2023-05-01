NewsVideos
videoDetails

Biggest news on Atiq's wife Shaista

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 01, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
The manhunt has intensified for the arrest of Shaista Parveen. According to sources, the police was close to Shaista 4 days ago but she ran away again with the help of the crowd.

All Videos

CM Yogi Adityanath will visit 'Prayagraj' for the first time after the Atiq-Ashraf massacre
8:13
CM Yogi Adityanath will visit 'Prayagraj' for the first time after the Atiq-Ashraf massacre
Shaista Parveen: Biggest disclosure on Mundi Pasi
14:10
Shaista Parveen: Biggest disclosure on Mundi Pasi
Married 'Guddu Muslim' has relations with women, 2 new 'girlfriends' revealed.
4:53
Married 'Guddu Muslim' has relations with women, 2 new 'girlfriends' revealed.
Breaking News: Shaista was seen near Ashraf's in-laws house, police surrounded. UP News
3:19
Breaking News: Shaista was seen near Ashraf's in-laws house, police surrounded. UP News
Big news on absconding Shahista, Shaista was seen 15 KM away from Prayagraj
3:0
Big news on absconding Shahista, Shaista was seen 15 KM away from Prayagraj

Trending Videos

8:13
CM Yogi Adityanath will visit 'Prayagraj' for the first time after the Atiq-Ashraf massacre
14:10
Shaista Parveen: Biggest disclosure on Mundi Pasi
4:53
Married 'Guddu Muslim' has relations with women, 2 new 'girlfriends' revealed.
3:19
Breaking News: Shaista was seen near Ashraf's in-laws house, police surrounded. UP News
3:0
Big news on absconding Shahista, Shaista was seen 15 KM away from Prayagraj
Shaista Parveen,shaista parveen location,shaista parveen news,shaista parveen news today,shaista parveen latest news,shaista parveen surrender,shaista parveen arrest update,shaista parveen arrest news,shaista parveen letter,shaista parveen live,shaista parveen ateeq ahmed,shaista parveen news live,atiq ahmad shaista parveen,ateeq ahmed wife shaista parveen,shaista praveen,shaista parveen Live location,shaista parveen surrender news,