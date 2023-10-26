trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680236
Bihar Breaking: Giriraj Singh remembered again after Begusarai Violence

Oct 26, 2023
Bihar Breaking: Giriraj Singh's statement has come on the controversy during idol immersion in Begusarai. He said that the administration in Begusarai is intimidating Hindus... Nitish wants Hindus not to worship. He asked whether we are in Pakistan or Bangladesh.. Before this Giriraj said that violence is not a coincidence but an experiment. Begusarai was deliberately targeted. Let us tell you that during the immersion of idols in Begusarai, stones were pelted on the crowd, after which people of two communities came face to face.
