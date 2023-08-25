trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653634
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar Breaking News: 8 lakh candidates for 1.5 lakh posts

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
Today is the second day of BPSC Bihar teacher recruitment exam. 8 lakh candidates appeared for 1.5 lakh posts.
Follow Us

All Videos

Taal Thok ke: Congress spokesperson said-S. Jaishankar confessed to construction on LAC
play icon47:0
Taal Thok ke: Congress spokesperson said-S. Jaishankar confessed to construction on LAC
Deshhit: India's Chandrayaan-3 got treasure, sweets distributed fiercely in Pakistan
play icon26:9
Deshhit: India's Chandrayaan-3 got treasure, sweets distributed fiercely in Pakistan
Deshhit: Modi gave Brahmastra to Türkiye, Pakistan-Turkey's victory
play icon7:15
Deshhit: Modi gave Brahmastra to Türkiye, Pakistan-Turkey's victory
Deshhit: India will give BrahMos to Pakistan's enemy, Türkiye will be crying over friendship with Pakistan
play icon6:10
Deshhit: India will give BrahMos to Pakistan's enemy, Türkiye will be crying over friendship with Pakistan
Indian-American Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Raises $450,000 In Donations After Republican Debate
play icon1:20
Indian-American Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Raises $450,000 In Donations After Republican Debate

Trending Videos

Taal Thok ke: Congress spokesperson said-S. Jaishankar confessed to construction on LAC
play icon47:0
Taal Thok ke: Congress spokesperson said-S. Jaishankar confessed to construction on LAC
Deshhit: India's Chandrayaan-3 got treasure, sweets distributed fiercely in Pakistan
play icon26:9
Deshhit: India's Chandrayaan-3 got treasure, sweets distributed fiercely in Pakistan
Deshhit: Modi gave Brahmastra to Türkiye, Pakistan-Turkey's victory
play icon7:15
Deshhit: Modi gave Brahmastra to Türkiye, Pakistan-Turkey's victory
Deshhit: India will give BrahMos to Pakistan's enemy, Türkiye will be crying over friendship with Pakistan
play icon6:10
Deshhit: India will give BrahMos to Pakistan's enemy, Türkiye will be crying over friendship with Pakistan
Indian-American Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Raises $450,000 In Donations After Republican Debate
play icon1:20
Indian-American Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy Raises $450,000 In Donations After Republican Debate
bihar teacher vacancy 2023,bihar teacher vacancy passing marks,bihar teacher vacancy update,bihar teacher exam 2023,bihar teacher vacancy 2023 result,bihar teacher bharti exam analysis,bihar tre teacher exam 2023,bihar teacher 7th phase latest news,bpsc teacher exam date,bpsc teacher,bpsc teacher syllabus,bihar teacher exam 2023 admit card,bpsc teacher syllabus in hindi,bpsc teacher previous year question,