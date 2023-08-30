trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655640
Bihar Breaking: Sushil Modi's attack on Nitish government - Government should reverse the decision of canceling holidays.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Bihar Breaking: Former Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi has targeted the Nitish government for canceling the holidays of students on Hindu festivals, BJP demanded that the Nitish government withdraw the decision to cancel the holidays of Hindu festivals.
