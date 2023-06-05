NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bihar Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Aguwani-Sultanganj Bridge Crumble Into River

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
Under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapsed into river Ganga in Bihar. Reportedly, nearly 100 feet of the bridge has slumped into the river for the second time. The bridge had to connect the Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts.

All Videos

Sumit's search continues even after 3 days of the accident, he was going to Chennai for a job
8:21
Sumit's search continues even after 3 days of the accident, he was going to Chennai for a job
Rahul mentioned the difference between Mahatama Gandhi and Nathuram Godse
2:45
Rahul mentioned the difference between Mahatama Gandhi and Nathuram Godse
Rahul's furious attack on the Prime Minister from America, know the big things of the address
2:19
Rahul's furious attack on the Prime Minister from America, know the big things of the address
World Environment Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik gives message to
1:23
World Environment Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik gives message to "Beat Plastic Pollution" with his sand art
Sanjay Raut's attack on PM Modi, 'leave the bullet train, pay attention to those running'
1:43
Sanjay Raut's attack on PM Modi, 'leave the bullet train, pay attention to those running'

Trending Videos

8:21
Sumit's search continues even after 3 days of the accident, he was going to Chennai for a job
2:45
Rahul mentioned the difference between Mahatama Gandhi and Nathuram Godse
2:19
Rahul's furious attack on the Prime Minister from America, know the big things of the address
1:23
World Environment Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik gives message to "Beat Plastic Pollution" with his sand art
1:43
Sanjay Raut's attack on PM Modi, 'leave the bullet train, pay attention to those running'
Bihar bridge collapse,