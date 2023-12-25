trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702639
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar makes clarification over I.N.D.I.A. Alliance

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Nitish Kumar has given clarification over opposition alliance INDIA. Nitish Kumar has said that he is not at all angry and during the meeting he has not expressed any desire for the post. Further, he added that I am not angry at all, everything is 'well' in the alliance. Along with this he said that the next meeting will be held on 29th December.

