Bihar: Fire breaks out in hotel in Muzaffarpur, no casualties reported

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

Fire broke out in a hotel located in Brahampura, Muzaffarpur on September 20. Reportedly, 3 people have been rescued from the hotel. The fire has been doused by the Fire Brigade after several hours of efforts. It is being suspected that a short circuit triggered the fire. Further details are awaited.