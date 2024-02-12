trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720607
Bihar Floor Test Update: 'Modi should guarantee whether Nitish will reverse or not', says Tejashwi Yadav

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav Vidhansabha Floor Test Speech: Assembly proceedings are going on in Bihar. Floor test is going to be held in Bihar shortly. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav has taken a dig at Nitish Kumar. What did he say, see in this report...

