Bihar murder Breaking: Aswani Chaubey's attack on the government - uncle-nephew's government destroyed everything

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Bihar Breaking: Journalist has been shot dead in Nitish Raj, tell that in the murder case of his brother, the journalist was murdered after being thrown out of his house, Union Minister Aswani Chaubey said about the incident that Bihar is burning, There is no Rule of law in Bihar, the uncle-nephew government has destroyed everything. Earlier, Nityanand Rai surrounded the Bihar government and accused it of giving protection to criminals.
Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar over Bihar Journalist Murder
Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar over Bihar Journalist Murder
Terrifying video captures moment of plane crashed on a Malaysian highway
Terrifying video captures moment of plane crashed on a Malaysian highway
Chandrayaan to slow down in a while, to enter lower orbit of Moon
Chandrayaan to slow down in a while, to enter lower orbit of Moon
ISRO makes huge statement on Chandrayaan 3, 'First stage of deboosting successful'
ISRO makes huge statement on Chandrayaan 3, 'First stage of deboosting successful'
Journalist Vimal Kumar shot dead in Bihar's Araria
Journalist Vimal Kumar shot dead in Bihar's Araria

