Bihar NDA Seat Sharing: Chirag Paswan will get 4 seats including Hajipur

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
The formula for seat sharing in NDA in Bihar has been prepared. Chirag Paswan will get 4 seats including Hajipur. Pashupati Paras party will be given one seat. Whereas Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi will be given 1 seat each.

