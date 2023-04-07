हिन्दी
Bihar News: Havoc of fire seen in village of Vaishali
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 07, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
The havoc of fire has been seen in a village of Vaishali. Actually, there has been a fire in the slums adjacent to the farm. Many huts have been gutted in the fire.
