Bihar Politics: Tejashwi Lalu and Rahul to talk today for Seat Sharing - Sources

Sonam|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: There is still a tussle over seats in the Indian alliance regarding the Lok Sabha elections. The dates of Lok Sabha elections have been announced. But it is being speculated that things can be resolved today. Whereas Pappu Yadav announced that he will leave Purnia seat. Talks between Lalu, Rahul and Tejashwi are possible today.

