Bijnore Police encounters 2.5 Lakh Rewardee Aditya Rana

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

Big action of Bijnor police has come to fore. 2.5 Lakh Rewardee Aditya Rana, has been killed in an encounter by Bijnore Police. The encounter took place in Bulandpur last night. 5 policemen have been injured during this encounter.