Bill Gates and PM Modi Discuss 'From AI to Digital Payments' Coming Up Tomorrow

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
Tomorrow, mark your calendars for an enlightening discussion as Bill Gates and Prime Minister Modi engage in a dialogue on topics ranging from Artificial Intelligence to digital payments. This anticipated interaction offers a glimpse into the future of technology and finance.

