Bill passed in Parliament! Slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
The Delhi Services Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. AAP, Congress strongly opposed the bill in the House. This bill has been passed by a margin of 29 votes. 131 votes were cast in favor and 102 votes were cast in opposition. This bill has already been passed in the Lok Sabha.

