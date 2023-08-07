trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646057
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, CM Kejriwal targets PM Modi

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
The Delhi Services Bill was also passed in the Rajya Sabha today. This bill has been passed by a margin of 29 votes. 131 votes were cast in favor and 102 votes were cast in opposition. After this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has now held a press conference. In which he has attacked PM Modi.

All Videos

DNA: The plate became expensive because of tomatoes
play icon20:52
DNA: The plate became expensive because of tomatoes
Malaika Arora Wore Neon Gym Wear Outside Of The Gym
play icon0:39
Malaika Arora Wore Neon Gym Wear Outside Of The Gym
Bill passed in Parliament! Slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai
play icon2:8
Bill passed in Parliament! Slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai
DNA: Anti-India agenda... China's propaganda
play icon12:16
DNA: Anti-India agenda... China's propaganda
DNA: Amit Shah's strong reply to I.N.D.I.A on Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
play icon11:29
DNA: Amit Shah's strong reply to I.N.D.I.A on Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha

Trending Videos

DNA: The plate became expensive because of tomatoes
play icon20:52
DNA: The plate became expensive because of tomatoes
Malaika Arora Wore Neon Gym Wear Outside Of The Gym
play icon0:39
Malaika Arora Wore Neon Gym Wear Outside Of The Gym
Bill passed in Parliament! Slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai
play icon2:8
Bill passed in Parliament! Slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai
DNA: Anti-India agenda... China's propaganda
play icon12:16
DNA: Anti-India agenda... China's propaganda
DNA: Amit Shah's strong reply to I.N.D.I.A on Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
play icon11:29
DNA: Amit Shah's strong reply to I.N.D.I.A on Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
delhi ordinance bill,delhi ordinance,delhi ordinance news,delhi ordinance 2023,centre’s ordinance on delhi,delhi ordinance bill in parliament,delhi service bill,bjp delhi ordinance,Delhi Ordinance Row,delhi ordinance bill kya hai,delhi ordinance issue,delhi services bill,delhi ordinance bill rajya sabha,centre ordinance on delhi,ordinance delhi,delhi ordinance bill news,aap reaction on delhi ordinance,AAP,Kejriwal,delhi services bill passed,