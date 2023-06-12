NewsVideos
videoDetails

Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Most devastation will happen on June 15

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Cyclone Biparjoy has started showing its fierce form on the west coast of India. Strong winds are blowing along the coast from Mumbai to Kerala. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in these areas.

All Videos

'Disappointing To End Up On Wrong Side': Ashwin Opens up after India's Loss Against Australia
1:25
'Disappointing To End Up On Wrong Side': Ashwin Opens up after India's Loss Against Australia
West Bengal burns during Panchayat elections... 'Politics' is burning
3:58
West Bengal burns during Panchayat elections... 'Politics' is burning
TMC's hue and cry in Bengal elections is justified! Anurag Thakur's attack on CM Mamta
3:1
TMC's hue and cry in Bengal elections is justified! Anurag Thakur's attack on CM Mamta
Date of inauguration of Ram Mandir has come!
5:55
Date of inauguration of Ram Mandir has come!
Mafia Khan Mubarak died in Hardoi Jail
6:15
Mafia Khan Mubarak died in Hardoi Jail

Trending Videos

1:25
'Disappointing To End Up On Wrong Side': Ashwin Opens up after India's Loss Against Australia
3:58
West Bengal burns during Panchayat elections... 'Politics' is burning
3:1
TMC's hue and cry in Bengal elections is justified! Anurag Thakur's attack on CM Mamta
5:55
Date of inauguration of Ram Mandir has come!
6:15
Mafia Khan Mubarak died in Hardoi Jail
Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone biparjoy news,biparjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy track,cyclone biparjoy 2023,cyclone biparjoy update,cyclone biporjoy news,cyclone biparjoy live update,cyclone biparjoy alert,cyclone biparjoy live tracking,biporjoy cyclone news,Cyclone Biporjoy,biporjoy cyclone,cyclone biparjoy mumbai,biporjoy cyclone live tracking,Cyclone,cyclone biporjoy in mumbai,biparjoy,Gujarat cyclone,cyclone biparjoy tracker,cyclone live updates,