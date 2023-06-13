NewsVideos
Biporjoy has taken a dangerous form!

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
The cyclonic storm Biparjoy rising from the Arabian Sea is about to wreak havoc on water, land and sky. According to IMD, Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts near Jakhau port in the evening of June 15 as an "extremely severe cyclone".

