Biporjoy's affect witnessed in many areas of Gujarat, heavy rain in Aravalli district

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Biporjoy Cyclone: The effect of Cyclone Biporjoy has already started appearing in many districts of Gujarat. Due to this, heavy rains are being seen in many areas, in which one of the districts named Aravalli is also included. Know the latest updates on Biporjoy in this report.

All Videos

Biporjoy' will hit coasts of Gujarat in a few hours
7:48
Biporjoy' will hit coasts of Gujarat in a few hours
Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
6:45
Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
10:44
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
8:41
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB
6:58
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB

