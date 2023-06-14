NewsVideos
Bipperjoy storm! Amit Shah cancels Telangana tour

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Amit Shah Biparjoy Cyclone: ​​Due to Biparjoy storm, Union Minister Amit Shah has canceled his Telangana tour. Home Minister Amit Shah will monitor the storm from Delhi itself.

Red alert issued in Gujarat… Heavy rain with storm in next 48 hours
6:4
Red alert issued in Gujarat… Heavy rain with storm in next 48 hours
Biperjoy storm took a turn! Pakistan on high alert for next 24 hours
6:55
Biperjoy storm took a turn! Pakistan on high alert for next 24 hours
Meta Introduces
1:20
Meta Introduces "MusicGen," A ChatGPT-like AI for Songs | Zee News English
No nighties for women, no lungis for men; society in Greater Noida imposes dress codes for residents
1:42
No nighties for women, no lungis for men; society in Greater Noida imposes dress codes for residents
Cyclone Biparjoy takes a terrible form, silence on beach
16:50
Cyclone Biparjoy takes a terrible form, silence on beach

