NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bizarre: This is how 6 contractual labourers were run over by a goods train in Jajpur

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
CPRO East Coast Railway Bishwajit Rashu says 6 labourers died and two were injured after a rake of a train ran over them in Jajpur yard. These labourers took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain. Due to a strong gush of wind, the rake rolled over the labourers who were taking shelter under it.

All Videos

Ghaziabad Conversion Case link reaches Maharashtra's Thane
9:51
Ghaziabad Conversion Case link reaches Maharashtra's Thane
CM Yogi meets girl injured during attack on Gangster Sanjeev Jeena
9:52
CM Yogi meets girl injured during attack on Gangster Sanjeev Jeena
Know full story of Sanjeev Jeeva Shootout in Lucknow Court
3:12
Know full story of Sanjeev Jeeva Shootout in Lucknow Court
Kolhapur violence: Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit briefs on the current situation in the region
1:57
Kolhapur violence: Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit briefs on the current situation in the region
Digvijay Singh makes controversial statement on Bajrang Dal,says, 'Group of Ganja sellers'
1:43
 Digvijay Singh makes controversial statement on Bajrang Dal,says, 'Group of Ganja sellers'

Trending Videos

9:51
Ghaziabad Conversion Case link reaches Maharashtra's Thane
9:52
CM Yogi meets girl injured during attack on Gangster Sanjeev Jeena
3:12
Know full story of Sanjeev Jeeva Shootout in Lucknow Court
1:57
Kolhapur violence: Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit briefs on the current situation in the region
1:43
Digvijay Singh makes controversial statement on Bajrang Dal,says, 'Group of Ganja sellers'