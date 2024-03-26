Advertisement
BJP and AAP protesting in large numbers over Arvind Kejriwal arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in Delhi Liquor Policy scam case, after which huge uproar is being seen in Delhi today. While on one hand Aam Aadmi Party is protesting by surrounding the PM's residence in Delhi, on the other hand BJP is also protesting in large numbers against Kejriwal.

