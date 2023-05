videoDetails

BJP and Congress veterans to hold campaigning ahead of elections today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

There will be a gathering of veterans for the election campaign in Karnataka on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do mega road show in Bengaluru. Along with this, Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi will also campaign. On the other hand, Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will also be on Karnataka tour today.