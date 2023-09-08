trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659572
BJP and JDS alliance, will fight in 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
If sources are to be believed, BJP and JDS have formed an alliance in Karnataka, JDS will contest on 4 Lok Sabha seats. BJP will contest from 24 seats.
Trending Videos

