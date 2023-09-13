trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661988
BJP angry over insult of Sanatan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
BJP leader Sambit Patra has made a big attack on Congress Party and Sonia Gandhi in his press conference. He says that Hindu religion is being deliberately insulted again and again. He also said, 'Sanatan is being targeted at the behest of Sonia Gandhi. And shame on the party whose leaders are insulting Sanatan.
