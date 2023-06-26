NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP attacks AAP on increasing electricity rates in Delhi

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Delhi Electricity Rate Hike: Electricity rates in Delhi may increase by up to 10 percent. Regarding this, the BJP made a big allegation on the Aam Aadmi Party and said, 'The people of Delhi were betrayed by your government'.

All Videos

Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide
play icon4:35
Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide
Bishnoi wants to become another Dawood
play icon13:24
Bishnoi wants to become another Dawood
Amit Shah holds important meeting over Manipur Violence
play icon14:16
Amit Shah holds important meeting over Manipur Violence
Lawrence Bishnoi on Dawood's path!
play icon6:33
Lawrence Bishnoi on Dawood's path!
Barack Obama himself got trapped by giving knowledge on Muslims!
play icon4:22
Barack Obama himself got trapped by giving knowledge on Muslims!

Trending Videos

Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide
play icon4:35
Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide
Bishnoi wants to become another Dawood
play icon13:24
Bishnoi wants to become another Dawood
Amit Shah holds important meeting over Manipur Violence
play icon14:16
Amit Shah holds important meeting over Manipur Violence
Lawrence Bishnoi on Dawood's path!
play icon6:33
Lawrence Bishnoi on Dawood's path!
Barack Obama himself got trapped by giving knowledge on Muslims!
play icon4:22
Barack Obama himself got trapped by giving knowledge on Muslims!
delhi electricity rate hike,delhi electricity bill subsidy,Delhi electricity,Electricity,Delhi,Electricity price hike,Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission,delhi electricity bill,Delhi free electricity,Delhi News,electricity subsidy in delhi,electricity subsidy in delhi news,electricity rate hike in delhi,Free electricity,Electricity in delhi,Delhi electricity subsidy,Electricity rates,electricity bill in delhi,delhi electricity rate,Zee News,Breaking News,