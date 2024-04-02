Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP gives befitting reply to Atishi Marlena's allegations

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
AAP leader Atishi Marlena made serious allegations against BJP over the arrest of Kejriwal in Delhi liquor policy scam case. BJP has given a befitting reply to these allegations.

All Videos

Arun Govil Files Nomination from Meerut Seat
Play Icon00:47
Arun Govil Files Nomination from Meerut Seat
Farooq Abdullah makes huge remark over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
Play Icon03:26
Farooq Abdullah makes huge remark over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
Viral Video: Man's Mishandling Of Snake Results In Deadly Attack, Sparks Concerns
Play Icon00:39
Viral Video: Man's Mishandling Of Snake Results In Deadly Attack, Sparks Concerns
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad quits BJP and joins Congress
Play Icon02:53
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad quits BJP and joins Congress
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calms Crowd Amid Booing Of Hardik Pandya
Play Icon00:17
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calms Crowd Amid Booing Of Hardik Pandya

Trending Videos

Arun Govil Files Nomination from Meerut Seat
play icon0:47
Arun Govil Files Nomination from Meerut Seat
Farooq Abdullah makes huge remark over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
play icon3:26
Farooq Abdullah makes huge remark over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
Viral Video: Man's Mishandling Of Snake Results In Deadly Attack, Sparks Concerns
play icon0:39
Viral Video: Man's Mishandling Of Snake Results In Deadly Attack, Sparks Concerns
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad quits BJP and joins Congress
play icon2:53
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad quits BJP and joins Congress
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calms Crowd Amid Booing Of Hardik Pandya
play icon0:17
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calms Crowd Amid Booing Of Hardik Pandya