NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP holds PC on Bengal Violence, says, 'It is not right'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Panchayat elections are being held in West Bengal. There has been violence again in Bengal during the Panchayat elections. The dispute over the nomination reached violence. After which the incident of firing and arson in many vehicles came to light.

All Videos

Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad
play icon1:8
Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:3
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
Fierce fire broke out in Photo Frame Manufacturing shop near Govind Raja Mandir
play icon2:48
Fierce fire broke out in Photo Frame Manufacturing shop near Govind Raja Mandir
Nehru Memorial Museum's name changed to PM Museum And Society
play icon0:41
Nehru Memorial Museum's name changed to PM Museum And Society
Swami Ramdev makes big statement over Dependence on foreigners
play icon12:1
Swami Ramdev makes big statement over Dependence on foreigners

Trending Videos

Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad
play icon1:8
Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:3
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
Fierce fire broke out in Photo Frame Manufacturing shop near Govind Raja Mandir
play icon2:48
Fierce fire broke out in Photo Frame Manufacturing shop near Govind Raja Mandir
Nehru Memorial Museum's name changed to PM Museum And Society
play icon0:41
Nehru Memorial Museum's name changed to PM Museum And Society
Swami Ramdev makes big statement over Dependence on foreigners
play icon12:1
Swami Ramdev makes big statement over Dependence on foreigners
Sudhanshu Trivedi,Bengal violence,West Bengal Violence,violence in West Bengal,bengal poll violence,Violence in Bengal,bengal election violence,West Bengal,bengal violence news,West Bengal news,West Bengal panchayat election,West Bengal panchayat polls,violence,West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023,Bengal news,west bengal panchayat election 2023 date,west bengal panchayet election 2023,west bengal violence today,