BJP invited them after they were thrown out of BRS: Rachna Reddy on BRS leaders meeting Rahul Gandhi

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Speaking on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao meeting Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rachana Reddy on June 26 said that BJP had invited BRS leaders Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao after they were thrown out of the BRS.

