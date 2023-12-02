trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694374
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'BJP is scared', attacks Digvijay Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
As per latest reports, results of Exit Poll regarding the elections held in 5 states. Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijay Singh has made a big statement regarding the victory. He has also attacked BJP.
Follow Us

All Videos

Jaipur Airforce Plane Accident: Air Force plane collides with pole in Jaipur
Play Icon0:39
Jaipur Airforce Plane Accident: Air Force plane collides with pole in Jaipur
CM Yogi and Scindia arrived to inspect Sri Ram Airport
Play Icon6:55
CM Yogi and Scindia arrived to inspect Sri Ram Airport
Assembly Election 2023: Congress claims victory in 4 states
Play Icon13:13
Assembly Election 2023: Congress claims victory in 4 states
Winter session of Parliament starts from December 4
Play Icon8:37
Winter session of Parliament starts from December 4
Rajasthan Election 2023: Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed victory
Play Icon2:13
Rajasthan Election 2023: Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed victory

Trending Videos

Jaipur Airforce Plane Accident: Air Force plane collides with pole in Jaipur
play icon0:39
Jaipur Airforce Plane Accident: Air Force plane collides with pole in Jaipur
CM Yogi and Scindia arrived to inspect Sri Ram Airport
play icon6:55
CM Yogi and Scindia arrived to inspect Sri Ram Airport
Assembly Election 2023: Congress claims victory in 4 states
play icon13:13
Assembly Election 2023: Congress claims victory in 4 states
Winter session of Parliament starts from December 4
play icon8:37
Winter session of Parliament starts from December 4
Rajasthan Election 2023: Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed victory
play icon2:13
Rajasthan Election 2023: Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed victory
mp election 2023,mp election 2023 result,mp election exit poll,digvijay singh on victory,