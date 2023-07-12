trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634332
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP Leader Jairam Thakur visits Mandi, takes stock of damage caused due to heavy rain

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition and BJP Leader Jairam Thakur visited flood-affected areas in Mandi and took stock of the damage caused due to heavy rains.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Monsoon mayhem: Yamuna River’s water level crosses danger mark
play icon1:14
Monsoon mayhem: Yamuna River’s water level crosses danger mark
Monsoon fury: IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand
play icon2:8
Monsoon fury: IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand
Prevention of Money Laundering Act has nothing to do with GST Law: Sanjay Malhotra
play icon1:37
Prevention of Money Laundering Act has nothing to do with GST Law: Sanjay Malhotra
Girl's body found in pieces near Geeta Colony flyover
play icon1:57
Girl's body found in pieces near Geeta Colony flyover
LIVE Darshan of Baba Amarnath
play icon7:23
LIVE Darshan of Baba Amarnath
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Monsoon mayhem: Yamuna River’s water level crosses danger mark
play icon1:14
Monsoon mayhem: Yamuna River’s water level crosses danger mark
Monsoon fury: IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand
play icon2:8
Monsoon fury: IMD issues red alert for Uttarakhand
Prevention of Money Laundering Act has nothing to do with GST Law: Sanjay Malhotra
play icon1:37
Prevention of Money Laundering Act has nothing to do with GST Law: Sanjay Malhotra
Girl's body found in pieces near Geeta Colony flyover
play icon1:57
Girl's body found in pieces near Geeta Colony flyover
LIVE Darshan of Baba Amarnath
play icon7:23
LIVE Darshan of Baba Amarnath