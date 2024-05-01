Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari targets Mallikarjun Kharge over Shiva Remark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 01, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Election campaigning for the third phase of voting is going on in full swing. Meanwhile, before filing nomination from East Delhi today, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari did a roadshow. After the roadshow, BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari has targeted Mallikarjun Kharge over Shiva Remark

All Videos

Baby Gorilla's Tantrum Goes Viral: Watch The Cute Moment
Play Icon00:21
Baby Gorilla's Tantrum Goes Viral: Watch The Cute Moment
Viral Video Of Man's Homemade 'AC' Leaves Netizens In Awe
Play Icon00:17
Viral Video Of Man's Homemade 'AC' Leaves Netizens In Awe
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Mimics His Bodyguard, Fans Can't Believe His Acting
Play Icon00:18
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Mimics His Bodyguard, Fans Can't Believe His Acting
Viral Video: Sweet Shop Owner Allegedly Assaults Elderly Customer, Caught On Camera
Play Icon00:39
Viral Video: Sweet Shop Owner Allegedly Assaults Elderly Customer, Caught On Camera
Bengaluru Viral Video: Man Gifts Watch To Girl Selling IPL Jerseys On Footpath, Wins Internet Praise
Play Icon01:16
Bengaluru Viral Video: Man Gifts Watch To Girl Selling IPL Jerseys On Footpath, Wins Internet Praise

Trending Videos

Baby Gorilla's Tantrum Goes Viral: Watch The Cute Moment
play icon0:21
Baby Gorilla's Tantrum Goes Viral: Watch The Cute Moment
Viral Video Of Man's Homemade 'AC' Leaves Netizens In Awe
play icon0:17
Viral Video Of Man's Homemade 'AC' Leaves Netizens In Awe
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Mimics His Bodyguard, Fans Can't Believe His Acting
play icon0:18
Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Mimics His Bodyguard, Fans Can't Believe His Acting
Viral Video: Sweet Shop Owner Allegedly Assaults Elderly Customer, Caught On Camera
play icon0:39
Viral Video: Sweet Shop Owner Allegedly Assaults Elderly Customer, Caught On Camera
Bengaluru Viral Video: Man Gifts Watch To Girl Selling IPL Jerseys On Footpath, Wins Internet Praise
play icon1:16
Bengaluru Viral Video: Man Gifts Watch To Girl Selling IPL Jerseys On Footpath, Wins Internet Praise