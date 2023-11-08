trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685869
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP Leaders Launched Scathing Attack On Nitish Kumar For Derogatory Remarks On Birth Control

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
BJP leaders Neeraj Kumar Bablu, Sanjay Saraogi, and Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his derogatory remarks to explain the role of education and the role of women in population control
Follow Us

All Videos

'Banners, Placards For Not Getting Payments' Foreign Medical Graduates Hold Strike | Kerala
Play Icon1:2
'Banners, Placards For Not Getting Payments' Foreign Medical Graduates Hold Strike | Kerala
Play Icon2:0
"Inappropriate," Owaisi Reacts Nitish Kumar’s Derogatory Remarks On Women And Birth Control
PM Modi on Nitish Kumar 'sex education' speech
Play Icon10:8
PM Modi on Nitish Kumar 'sex education' speech
SC on Firecracker Ban: SC big statement on Delhi Pollution
Play Icon5:47
SC on Firecracker Ban: SC big statement on Delhi Pollution
Prime Minister Modi lashed out on Nitish Kumar
Play Icon14:12
Prime Minister Modi lashed out on Nitish Kumar

Trending Videos

'Banners, Placards For Not Getting Payments' Foreign Medical Graduates Hold Strike | Kerala
play icon1:2
'Banners, Placards For Not Getting Payments' Foreign Medical Graduates Hold Strike | Kerala
play icon2:0
"Inappropriate," Owaisi Reacts Nitish Kumar’s Derogatory Remarks On Women And Birth Control
PM Modi on Nitish Kumar 'sex education' speech
play icon10:8
PM Modi on Nitish Kumar 'sex education' speech
SC on Firecracker Ban: SC big statement on Delhi Pollution
play icon5:47
SC on Firecracker Ban: SC big statement on Delhi Pollution
Prime Minister Modi lashed out on Nitish Kumar
play icon14:12
Prime Minister Modi lashed out on Nitish Kumar