BJP Mahila Morcha Protest: Demonstration of BJP Mahila Morcha against Nitish's statement

|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
BJP Protest Against Nitish Kumar: Protest by BJP's Mahila Morcha against the Chief Minister of Bihar continues in Delhi. Now BJP Mahila Morcha workers demonstrated strongly against Nitish Kumar. BJP is continuously adamant on the demand of resignation of CM Nitish Kumar.. Let us tell you that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had given controversial remarks while giving a statement on caste census, due to which politics has intensified and a big controversy has arisen. Due to which the opposition has now come out on protest.
