BJP Makes huge allegation on Siddaramaiah ahead of Karnataka CM Name Announcement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

Ahead of announcement of name of CM post in Karnataka, BJP has made serious allegations against Siddaramaiah. Making serious allegations against Siddaramaiah, BJP leader Sudhakar said, 'Siddaramaiah had toppled the government in 2019'