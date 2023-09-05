trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658120
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP makes huge demand on Country's name change

Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Constitution Amendment: BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has demanded removal of the word 'INDIA' from the Constitution. He has demanded to amend the Constitution of India to make INDIA Bharat. Know that earlier RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also given a statement regarding this. Mohan Bhagwat had said that whether anyone understands or not, India should not be spoken, India should be spoken. Apart from this, BJP MP Naresh Bansal also raised this issue in Rajya Sabha.
