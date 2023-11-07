trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685261
BJP makes huge remark on Mahadev Betting App Case

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Controversy over Mahadev betting app issue seems to intensify. While, ED's investigation on this scam is underway. A round of allegations and counter-allegations are levelling up against Mahadev betting app scam. BJP leader Raman Singh has launched a huge attack on Bhupesh Baghel. Raman Singh said that ED has found evidence against Bhupesh Baghel and along with this, the app owner Shubham Soni has accused Baghel.
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Winter Session to be held for second day today
Bihar Vidhan Sabha Winter Session to be held for second day today
Chhattisgarh First Phase Assembly Election Voting Underway
Chhattisgarh First Phase Assembly Election Voting Underway
NIA is investigating the Pune module
NIA is investigating the Pune module
Intenational Border sealed amid Mizoram Assembly Election Voting
Intenational Border sealed amid Mizoram Assembly Election Voting
American soldiers have been attacked by drones in Syria
American soldiers have been attacked by drones in Syria

