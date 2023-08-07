trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645813
BJP makes serious allegations on News Click

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that democracy does not want the welfare of the country. Rahul Gandhi's effigy looks like a Chinese effigy. News click is anti national. It is against the independence of the Congress of the country.

