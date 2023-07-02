trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629670
BJP MEETING: Big meeting of BJP in Delhi, instructions to minority front, connect Muslims with BJP

|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
BJP MEETING: A big meeting of BJP was held in Delhi to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in this meeting the BJP Minority Morcha has been instructed to connect Muslims with the BJP.
Flood News: From Gujarat to Rajasthan, flood-rain caused devastation everywhere
play icon9:2
Flood News: From Gujarat to Rajasthan, flood-rain caused devastation everywhere
Anagh Chittoda Registers World Record For Fastest Time To Compare Number Digits Upto Crores
play icon3:29
Anagh Chittoda Registers World Record For Fastest Time To Compare Number Digits Upto Crores
First Transgender Restaurant ‘Satrangi Dostana’ Opens In Patna, Bihar
play icon2:42
First Transgender Restaurant ‘Satrangi Dostana’ Opens In Patna, Bihar
Delhi Police Conducts Unexpected Visits Across The City To Check On Readiness
play icon2:11
Delhi Police Conducts Unexpected Visits Across The City To Check On Readiness
Yuva Sena Leader Rahul Kanal Demands Detailed Investigation In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case
play icon1:49
Yuva Sena Leader Rahul Kanal Demands Detailed Investigation In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case
