BJP MLA gets over dirt around temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

On the occasion of the last Monday of Sawan in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, BJP MLA Bal Dronacharya offered prayers in the temple where there was a heap of garbage around the temple. On which he registered his displeasure.