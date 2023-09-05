trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658054
BJP MP made a big demand… the name of INDIA should be changed by amending the Constitution.

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
BJP MP Harnath Yadav: BJP MP Harnath Yadav has demanded amendment in the constitution. He said that the name of INDIA is a symbol of slavery. The name INDIA should be removed and changed to Bharat.
