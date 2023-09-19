trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664381
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Jibe on G20 and Lotus

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
The discussion on 75 years of the Parliament went on today in New Delhi. Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed Congress President Kharge for his remark targeting the G20 logo.
