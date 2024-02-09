trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719653
BJP OBC Morcha Protests in Nagpur Against Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on PM Modi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Protests erupt in Nagpur, Maharashtra, led by the BJP OBC Morcha, as they condemn Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Visuals captured by Ashishrao R. Deshmukh showcase the demonstration, underscoring the political tensions in the region.

