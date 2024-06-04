Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2755274
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP suffers major setback in Ayodhya

|Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Along with the counting of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, the results of 543 seats will be announced today. After which it will be decided whether NDA government will be formed in the country or I.N.D.I.A alliance will win. People across the country including Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi are keeping their eyes on this result. According to the trends, BJP candidates are seen losing in Ayodhya. According to the Election Commission, during the counting, first the ballot paper votes will be counted, after which the EVM votes will be counted. Watch the biggest coverage of Lok Sabha election results LIVE on Zee News. Know why Why BJP Lost in Ayodhya?

All Videos

Know why Share Bazar suffered major downfall amid Election Results
Play Icon02:44
Know why Share Bazar suffered major downfall amid Election Results
BJP Leads on MP's Chhindwara Seat
Play Icon01:57
BJP Leads on MP's Chhindwara Seat
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: NDA ahead by 296 seats
Play Icon04:33
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: NDA ahead by 296 seats
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Exclusive
Play Icon02:30
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Exclusive
Priyanka Gandhi's first reaction on Smriti Irani
Play Icon02:57
Priyanka Gandhi's first reaction on Smriti Irani

Trending Videos

Know why Share Bazar suffered major downfall amid Election Results
play icon2:44
Know why Share Bazar suffered major downfall amid Election Results
BJP Leads on MP's Chhindwara Seat
play icon1:57
BJP Leads on MP's Chhindwara Seat
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: NDA ahead by 296 seats
play icon4:33
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: NDA ahead by 296 seats
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Exclusive
play icon2:30
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Exclusive
Priyanka Gandhi's first reaction on Smriti Irani
play icon2:57
Priyanka Gandhi's first reaction on Smriti Irani