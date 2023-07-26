trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640733
BJP team submits report to Home Minister JP Nadda over West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence: Violence was seen in many areas during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. In view of which BJP had sent BJP team to West Bengal to take stock of the current situation. In this connection, the BJP team has handed over the report of West Bengal violence to the state president of BJP.
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on Gyanvapi ASI Survey at 4:30 pm today
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
Opposition's no confidence motion to be discussed next week, says sources
Loksabha Breaking: Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar, Smriti gave a strong reply to the opposition
Loksabha Breaking: Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition's uproar, Smriti gave a strong reply to the opposition
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned amid huge uproar by the opposition
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks government in Rajya Sabha
Mallikarjun Kharge attacks government in Rajya Sabha
